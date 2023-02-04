ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

