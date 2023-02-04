ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,504,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $119,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 992,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $64,882,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

