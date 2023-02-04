ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $162.48 million and approximately $39.16 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.19 or 0.29349924 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00449530 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

