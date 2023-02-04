Continuum Finance Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $5,417.32 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

