Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Corteva has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.43.
Corteva Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.
Institutional Trading of Corteva
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
