Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Corteva has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

