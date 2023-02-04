Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55.64 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $55.64 million and approximately $107,669.75 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

