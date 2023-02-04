Cowen Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

