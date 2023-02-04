Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 1,300,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,060,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Creatd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,980.88% and a negative net margin of 673.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creatd Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Featured Stories

