Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 1,300,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,060,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Creatd Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,980.88% and a negative net margin of 673.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
