Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

