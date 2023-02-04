Credit Suisse Group Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $205.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.