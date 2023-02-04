CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.47.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

