Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $145.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

