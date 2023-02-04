Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

