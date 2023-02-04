CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. CVB Financial accounts for 4.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVBF opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

