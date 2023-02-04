CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

