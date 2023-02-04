CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 13.6 %
CVV opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.
