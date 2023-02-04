CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.75. CVW CleanTech shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

CVW CleanTech Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

CVW CleanTech Company Profile

CVW CleanTech Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

