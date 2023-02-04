DA Davidson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

