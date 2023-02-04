DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $663,347.19 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $663,347.19 and approximately $1,381.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00229018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00101267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,599 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

