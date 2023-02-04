DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $758,648.01 and approximately $1,488.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00229761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,621 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

