Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 756360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

