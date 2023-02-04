DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $19,236.25 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

