Dero (DERO) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Dero has a total market cap of $63.24 million and $80,134.47 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00020402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,259,880 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

