Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 87.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

