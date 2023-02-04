Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,034.44.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.