DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178.92 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $178.92 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00423150 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00103149 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00736563 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00594562 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00185296 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,995,747,125 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
