Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

DGLY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

