Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.86. 10,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

