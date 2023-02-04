Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.86. 10,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.