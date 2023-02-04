Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,387 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after buying an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

