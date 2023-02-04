Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.11 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 4.5 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $86.41. 759,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,771. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

