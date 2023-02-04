Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.