DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the quarter. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 58,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

