DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 110,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.