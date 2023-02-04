Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

EBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

EBC stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

