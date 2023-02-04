Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

