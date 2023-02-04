Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 195 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Southern Trading Down 2.0 %
SO opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Southern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
