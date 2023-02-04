Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

