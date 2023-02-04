Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $597.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

