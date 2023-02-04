Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.