Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,099,939 shares of company stock worth $168,286,596 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.