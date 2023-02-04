Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

