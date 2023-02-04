Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.