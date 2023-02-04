Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

