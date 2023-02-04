Efforce (WOZX) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $35.69 million and $786,064.28 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

