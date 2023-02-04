Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.48 billion.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.17. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

