ELIS (XLS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,111.66

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $7,111.66 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019257 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00224399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002784 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.16501663 USD and is down -16.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,850.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

