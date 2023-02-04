Emily Luisa Hill Sells 575 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $10,581.35.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,542.48.
- On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
