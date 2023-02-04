Emily Luisa Hill Sells 575 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $10,581.35.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,542.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

