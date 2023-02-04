Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

