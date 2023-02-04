ERC20 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.44 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $43.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00223836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00970853 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $170.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

