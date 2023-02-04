Ergo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $926,122.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.51 million and $926,122.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,332.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00422652 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00102052 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014621 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00737881 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00592627 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00185700 BTC.
Ergo Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,521,257 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.