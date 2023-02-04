Ergo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $926,122.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.51 million and $926,122.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,332.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00422652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00102052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00737881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00592627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00185700 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,521,257 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.