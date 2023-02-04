Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,821. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,635,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.