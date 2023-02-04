Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.23 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Euler has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00026746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $62.23 million and $1.63 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

